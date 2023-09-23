Ex-CEO of Roscosmos becomes “senator” for occupied Zaporizhzia region

23.09.2023 18:02

Russian politician Dmytro Rogozin, who previously headed Russia’s state space agency Roscosmos, took up the illegitimate position of “senator for Zaporizhzhia region”, becoming member of the upper house of the Russian parliament of the Federation Council from the temporarily occupied region of Ukraine.

This was reported on Telegram by Bloknot, Ukrinform saw.

“The head of the Tsar Wolves unit (a group of Russian “military advisors” operating in occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, – ed.), ex-head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, became a senator for Zaporizhzhia region on September 23,” the report reads.

The information was confirmed by Rogozin himself via Telegram.

As reported earlier, only the southern part of Zaporizhzhia region is under temporary Russian occupation. However, a year ago, the Russian Federation announced the “inclusion of the region into the Russian Federation.”

Dmytro Rogozin headed Roscosmos in 2018-2022, before that he was Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister (2011-2018). He was also the representative of the Russian Federation to NATO in Brussels in 2008-2011.

