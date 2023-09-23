At the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol during the attack, a meeting of the leadership was held – SSO

Inna Andalitska09:34, 23.09.23

The details of the special operation “Crab Trap”, which Ukraine carried out on September 22, attacking Sevastopol with missiles, were announced.

At the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol during the missile attack on September 22, a management meeting was held.

The special operations forces of Ukraine announced the details of the “Crab Trap” special operation, which resulted in dozens of dead and wounded occupiers, including the top management of the fleet.

“SSO special operation “Crab Trap”. The headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was hit. The daring and painstaking work of the Special Operations Forces made it possible to “timely and accurately” hit the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet during a meeting of the leadership of the Russian fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol,” – says in messages

As noted, the data was transferred to the Air Force for damage.

“The details of the operation will become known when it is possible, and the result – dozens of dead and wounded occupiers, including the top management of the fleet,” the SSO emphasizes.

Attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol

Yesterday, September 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine dealt another blow to the military infrastructure of the Russians in the occupied Crimea. The headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was hit.

Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that at least 9 people were killed as a result of the attack . Also, 16 people were injured, among them Russian generals.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...