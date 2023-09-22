US-Made M109A6 Paladin with Cluster Munition in Action on the Frontline. (video)

09/22/2023

47th Brigade Offensive

The announcement delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine was received with mixed feelings internationally. But the reason why it is so contentious is exactly why it is so important. Ukraine is out numbered and outgunned by a massive russian horde. Our team went to the frontline to discover why cluster munitions are one of the most effective ways to achieve the goal of all Ukrainians: to move forward and liberate what is rightfully ours.

© UNITED24 Media 2023

