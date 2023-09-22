US accused of stoking Ukraine War by Iran

Source: EuroNews

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi accused Washington of fuelling bloodshed in Ukraine, during a lengthy speech to the UN general assembly on Tuesday.

Raisi also claimed any Iranian-made drones hitting Ukrainian cities had been sold before the war started, against accusations Tehran is aiding Moscow’s deadly campaign.

The hardline Iranian leader said he was in favour of peace in Ukraine, on the same day that Tehran hosted a Russian defence delegation led by defence minister, Sergei Shoigu.

“If they have a document that Iran gave weapons or drones to the Russians after the war, then they should produce it,” he said.

“We are against the war and we are ready to mediate in order to end it, but the taxes of the American people are spent on war-making and filling the pockets of arms factories from the place of arms sales in this field.”

