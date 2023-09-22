The strike on Sevastopol: a military expert told how the Armed Forces fooled Russian air defense

Yuriy Kobzar21:13, 22.09.23

The Russians are not lying when they talk about downed missiles; they just knock down not Storm Shadow, but something else.

During attacks with Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles, the Ukrainian military simultaneously launches decoy missiles that distract Russian air defense. Often, it is these fakes that end up in Russian compilations as “knocked down” Storm Shadows. This was stated by Israeli military expert David Sharp in a commentary on the “We can explain” project .

He noted that Storm Shadow and their French counterpart Scalp are very difficult targets for air defense. “Storm Shadow has low radar visibility, it flies to the target at a very low altitude – 30 meters. This makes it difficult to detect and destroy,” the expert explains.

In addition, in the course of such attacks, the Ukrainian army launches trap missiles, which distract the poorly trained Russian anti-aircraft guns.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation does not even always lie in its reports – they often mistake downed false targets for real missiles. Several such targets are always involved in the attacks,” David Sharp emphasized.

A military analyst states that Russian propaganda has clearly gone too far, praising its air defense. In practice, claims about a “superpower in the field of air defense” are not justified: “analog” anti-aircraft missile complexes are not the pinnacle of technology, and their crews have problems with the method of repelling air threats.

“Can you imagine a confrontation with NATO countries? If not a few such missiles flew, but dozens or hundreds at once? Together with other innovative means that the USA has… It is better not to even think about it,” the expert summarizes.

Attack on Sevastopol on September 22

As UNIAN wrote, on Friday, missiles flew at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in occupied Sevastopol . Footage posted online clearly shows serious structural damage to the headquarters building. The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the fact of the strike and even reported on the death. However, only one, and later “reclassified” him as “disappeared”.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia. As reported by the Office of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the target was hit as a result of a successful attack.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...