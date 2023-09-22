18:42, 22 September 2023Source:

The New York Times

Democratic Senator from New Jersey, head of the Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez, was charged with corruption, The New York Times reports.

Menendez is accused of using his official position in a number of corruption schemes at home and abroad. Thus, one of the charges states that the senator passed on confidential US government information to the Egyptian leadership.

For their help, the indictment says the senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez, received bribes “in the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” in the form of cash, gold bars, mortgage payments and a “luxury car.” During a search in 2022 at the senator’s home in New Jersey, investigators found $480,000 in cash, as well as gold bars worth more than $100,000, the publication recalls.

Lawyer Nadine Menendez said that she does not agree with the charges against her and intends to challenge them in court. The senator’s representatives did not publicly comment on the accusations.

CNN notes that in accordance with the regulations, Menendez will be forced to leave his post as head of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

This is not the first time Robert Menendez has been accused of corruption. In 2015, he was accused of using his official position to help his friend, ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen. Menendez was tried by a jury, but they were unable to reach a verdict on any of the charges. As a result, the judge acquitted the senator on several counts, and later the Ministry of Justice dropped the remaining charges against him.

For many years, Menendez regularly harshly criticized the actions of the Russian authorities and repeatedly proposed prohibition initiatives in this regard. In 2014, Russian authorities added Menendez to their sanctions lists.

