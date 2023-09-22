The Danish Ministry of Defense admitted that they sent faulty Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Artem Budrin17:52, 22.09.23

Germany is responsible for the restoration of tanks.

12 out of 20 German-made Leopard 1A5 tanks already transferred to Ukrainian troops from Denmark have serious or minor deficiencies , the country’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said, as reported by the state television station TV 2 .

As noted, a number of minor faults were found in ten tanks that are already on our territory. Ukrainian specialists are now doing the repairs.

In addition, in the batch of ten Leopard 1A5s provided that still remain in Poland, two more tanks have significant malfunctions. German teams should begin repairing them next week, since our country does not yet have trained mechanics to fix such defects.

Denmark sends such equipment to Ukraine as part of cooperation with Germany and the Netherlands. Germany is responsible for the restoration of tanks.

