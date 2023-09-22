The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation has only two options for the future – Danilov

Kateryna Girnyk23:41, 22.09.23

In fact, there is only one final option – liquidation, the only question is whether it will be voluntary or forced.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation has only two options for the future, but the final result will be one – the cessation of existence.

“There are two options for the future for the Russian Federation – voluntary or forced self-liquidation. The best and safest way to preserve the integrity of the property and economic complex of the city of Akhtiar (the old name – Sevastopol) and the surrounding territories is voluntary flooding,” wrote Danilov on the social network Kh .

He noted that Russian military reflexes – the destruction of one’s own fleet when the enemy approaches – should have a tradition of succession.

If voluntary flooding does not occur, then, according to Danilov, “the Russian Federation will be sliced ​​according to the principle of salami.”

He noted that the process is painful, but the Armed Forces carry out high-precision strikes exclusively on objects of military infrastructure.

