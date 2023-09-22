Rospropaganda came up with “ATACMS launches”, which Ukraine does not yet have

Marta Gichko19:29, 22.09.23

Propaganda publics spread information about the launch of American missiles.

Z-publics, against the backdrop of a marathon of explosions in Crimea, came up with the idea that long-range ATACMS missiles , which Ukraine has not yet received, are flying at them.

In the evening of September 22, the propagandist publication “ChP. Simferopol” announced that Ukraine allegedly launched ATACMS missiles with a range of 300 km over Crimea. According to the crazy version of the propagandists, the launches took place from the airfield “Kulbakyne” of the Mykolaiv region.

The public notes that it identified the ATACMS allegedly “by launch and arrival characteristics.

Fake occupiers / screenshot

However, it is surprising why ATACMS were allegedly launched from an airfield, because they are surface-to-surface missiles that are launched from ground-based M270 MLRS and M142 HIMARS2 launchers.

