Putin promised to produce 8.3 million people “for war” by 2030 (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko09:05, 22.09.23

He stated that we are talking about Russians aged 20-24 years.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin made a promise that by 2030 Russia will gather 8.3 million people of “golden” military age.

He clarified that we are talking about young people aged 20-24 years at a meeting of the Presidium of the State Council of the Russian Federation on September 21.

“According to preliminary analysis data, by 2030 there will be 8.3 million citizens aged 20-24 in the country. And in 2035 there will already be 9.7 million people. This is 2.4 million more than now.” – Putin said.

He clarified that in this context, Russia should think about where to place these young people. After all, the unemployment rate among this category of the population is “higher than in the country as a whole,” Putin pointed out.

