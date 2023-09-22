New explosions occurred near a thermal power plant in Sevastopol

Marta Gichko18:10, 22.09.23

Several channels immediately reported that there was an attack on this facility. However, there is no reliable confirmation of the defeat yet.

In temporarily occupied Sevastopol (Crimea), a powerful explosion occurred for the second time in a day. Meanwhile, the occupiers continue to eliminate the consequences of the devastating missile attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet command.

According to the Telegram channel ” Crimean Wind “, as well as ” Crimea. Realities “, at 17:37 another powerful explosion occurred in Sevastopol – it shook the glass in the windows.

According to the Crimean Wind channel, the Sevastopol Thermal Power Plant was attacked.

“They probably hit the Sevastopol Thermal Power Plant,” the channel writes.

The Russian project ” VChK-OGPU” , which publishes insider information, also reported explosions in the area of ​​the thermal power plant.

“Eyewitnesses report that there are new explosions in Sevastopol. In the area of ​​the thermal power plant,” the channel writes.

However, then Crimean Wind reported, citing eyewitnesses, that the Sevastopol Thermal Power Plant was still intact. There are no details from local Gauleiters yet.

