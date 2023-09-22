David DeBatto

Sept 22

More American Military Aid For Ukraine…But No ATACMS and Delayed F16s

“One weapon not included in the new military aid is the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS — a long-range ballistic missile system that Ukraine has been requesting.”

I am of course pleased that the U.S. is sending a significant amount of arms and ammunition to Ukraine. I will list those later in this post. But this list simply confirms the argument I have been making for many months now: NATO is only supplying Ukraine with enough weapons and ammunition needed to survive another bloody day, but not enough to actually win the war. If NATO/America wanted Ukraine to actually win the war, they would have supplied Ukraine with 100+ F16s (and required pilot training), M1 tanks, HIMARS, ATACMS, mine clearing equipment, Patriot systems, and assorted armor in sufficient numbers in February – March 2022. Instead, the CIA made a back room, closed-door agreement with Moscow in late 2021 on the rules for the Russian invasion, rules that included only small, incremental aid to Ukraine in exchange for Russia limiting its invasion to Ukraine. Unconscionable. Sorry, but I am now very skeptical of anything NATO/US does in support of Ukraine.

The new $325 million military aid for Ukraine includes:

AIM-9M missiles for air defense.

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

Avenger air-defense systems.

.50-caliber machine guns to counter drones.

155mm artillery rounds.

105mm artillery rounds.

Tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missiles.

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems.

More than three million rounds of small arms ammunition.

59 light tactical vehicles.

Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing.

Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

US commits $325M in new Ukraine military aid during Zelenskyy visit to Pentagon

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/2023-09-21/zelenskyy-pentagon-ukraine-military-aid-russia-11447744.html

