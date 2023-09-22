Golden brushes and “shower of impressions”: Lukashenko built a new residence for $145 million

Marta Gichko15:21, 22.09.23

The residence has four floors and became the 17th in the personal collection of the self-proclaimed president.

The Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko did not waste any time, but quickly built himself a new residence in order to somehow compete with Putin’s palace. True, the scope is a little more modest.

As stated in the investigation of the YouTube channel of the association of former Belarusian security forces BELPOL , the new residence of the “father” cost the Belarusians approximately $145 million. She became 17 in Lukashenko’s possession.

Inside, the estate is made entirely of marble, the rooms are furnished with luxury furniture, and the restrooms have golden toilet brushes. The sofas on the first floor of the residence alone cost $10,000.

There is also a guest checkpoint with metal detectors for approximately $39,000. It was manufactured by specialists from the USA and the Russian Federation.

The estate has a swimming pool with a separate VIP area and the so-called “Kneipp path” – several tanks filled with water of contrasting temperatures. At the bottom, special slabs are installed that imitate the natural reliefs of stones of different sizes and shapes, which massage the feet while walking. The residence also has two Jacuzzis, a cryosauna, a steam room and a hammam, a snow machine, a massage room and two “impression showers” ​​- “Tropical” and “Siberian Night”.

Spa area of ​​the dictator’s palace / screenshot

“To purchase two showers with music, the dictator robbed the people of 93 thousand rubles,” the investigators noted.

“Shower of Impressions” is a water installation that allows you to feel yourself in different weather conditions: hot tropics or on the sea coast, in the elements of an ocean storm or the epicenter of a thunderstorm.

Estate spa area / screenshot

On the second floor there was a work area with reception areas, meeting rooms, a press center and a conference room.

On the third floor there is a dining room for 28 people, a serving room, a room for maids, a server room, a security room and an adjutant on duty.

The highlight is the meeting room with a stained glass ceiling for more than 2.5 million hryvnia equivalent.

Meeting room / screenshot

And that is not all. The residence has a fourth floor, where there is a treatment room with separate rooms for a personal doctor and a security guard.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/vx48tVs0Ge0READ ALSO:

Latest news about Lukashenko

On September 14, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko flew to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As the VChK-OGPU project learned, Lukashenko’s visit to Sochi for a personal meeting with Putin is not sudden. The Belarusian side requested a meeting immediately after the incident with Prigozhin’s plane, but received the go-ahead only now.

On September 15, a meeting between Putin and Lukashenko took place in Sochi, at which the latter proposed involving Belarus in cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...