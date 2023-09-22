scradge1

Day 573 – Unimaginable Ruzzian Military Policy

From the FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Noel Hancock

Sept 21

2 comments

  1. Retarded nazi psychopaths.
    Each one of them. These proclivities are in the job specification for anyone wanting to work for the putler murder gang.

    Reply

  2. The creature in the middle row, second from the right, wearing glasses, is the one who wants to burn Ukrainian children in their homes.

    Reply

Enter comments here: