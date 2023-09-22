Charles Michel’s Post

scradge1

President of the European Council – Président du Conseil Européen

Sept 21

Ukraine is a crime scene. The perpetrator is in this very room. You know who you are. And we are all witnesses.

The UN Security Council was born to say “no” to aggression. To protect peace and security for all.

  1. A good, almost great speech
    In fact it would have been great if he had added at the end something on the lines of :
    “We know what you are doing.
    We have the cash, we have the resources and we have the military capability. We assure you RuSSia that we will not stop helping Ukraine until you are removed from all its legal territory, have paid reparations and handed over all your war criminals to be dealt with in The Hague.
    Furthermore, I would add that in the hopefully unlikely event of a pro-Russia administration in the WH, we will take up the US’s role as the leading provider of military assistance to Ukraine.”

