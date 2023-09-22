Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol attacked, many ambulances are going there

22 SEPTEMBER 2023

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed “governor” of Sevastopol, has reported a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in the afternoon of 22 September, and a large number of ambulances are on their way to the scene.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram; Krym.Realii (Radio Liberty’s project); Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Quote: “The enemy launched a missile attack on the fleet headquarters [in occupied Sevastopol – ed.].”

Details: Razvozhayev says a piece of shrapnel fell in the city near the Lunacharsky Theater. All operational services went to the scene. “Information about the victims is being clarified,” the Russian-appointed “governor” of Sevastopol said.

He also asked the local population to keep calm and not post photos and videos on the Internet.

It is reported that the wreckage from the missile attack on the occupiers’ Black Sea Fleet headquarters is scattered for hundreds of metres, and many ambulances are on their way to the scene.

Later, Razvozhayev claimed that no one was allowed into the city centre. “The roads are blocked, a range of special measures are underway,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that three powerful explosions had occurred in occupied Sevastopol, shaking the windows. It was claimed that air defence systems were responding in the Saki and Bakhchisarai districts of Crimea.

Previously: The Ministry of Defence of Russia reported an attack with guided missiles and aircraft-type UAVs on occupied Crimea on the morning of 22 September, claiming the Russians managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.

On the map: Black Sea Fleet headquarters of the Russian Federation, which is located on the street Voronina Street, 2 in the center of occupied Sevastopol.

Background:

Before that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they successfully attacked the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the morning of 20 September.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Navy conducted a special operation in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 21 September, inflicting a powerful drone strike on Saky airfield.

In recent months, Ukraine has stepped up attacks on the Russian fleet, using both missiles and unmanned surface vehicles. Among the latest achievements are putting out of order for a long time or even completely destroying the Rostov-on-Don submarine and the Minsk large landing ship, as well as the sinking of the Sergey Kotov patrol ship and the Samum-class missile carrier hovercraft.

