Marta Gichko17:03, 22.09.23

Satellite data indicates that the epicenter of the fire is located near the runway.

An alarming day with “claps” continues in Crimea . Monitoring projects report a fire at the occupiers’ airfield.

According to the Crimean Wind monitoring group , citing satellite data, a fire broke out at a military airfield in Novofedorovka.

Satellite data / t.me/Crimeanwind

