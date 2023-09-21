Ukrainian Drones Carry Out Most Massive Attack On Crimea Since War Began

The most powerful explosions occurred at the Russian airbase in Novofedorivka.

On the night of Thursday, September 21, explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Crimea. Another “bangs” were heard in Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, Saki, Dzhankoy and Balaklava. There were also explosions in the area of the airfield of the occupants in Novofedorivka.

This was reported by local Telegram channels. Explosions started to be heard on the Ukrainian peninsula around midnight.

Russian media write about the “largest” drone attack on Crimea.

Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the “head” of Crimea, reacted to the attack in different cities two hours later. He urged Crimeans to “stay calm” and “move away from the windows”.

Locals report that the “bang” was very loud. Explosions were also heard in other settlements, in particular in Evpatoria, Saki, Sevastopol, Chernomorske.

They write in the network that the Russian air defence is at work, tentatively we are talking about the Pantsir-S1 system.

The residents of Saky report that they hear the flight of drones. A siren was heard in Sevastopol.

Also eyewitnesses reported about the work of the Pantsir system and the Osa SAM system, which are based at different points of the airfield in Novofedorivka.

After one of the “fly-ins” the work of “Pantsir” stopped. However, it is not yet known whether this was due to damage to the system.

Russian SU-30 and SU-24M fighter jets are based in large numbers at the airfield in Novofedorivka. Eyewitnesses report that they have not yet taken off from the aerodrome.

The moment of the explosion in Saki was also shown online. The airfield in Novofedorivka is nearby, where Russian ‘Su’s are parked.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that Crimea temporarily seized by its troops had been attacked by “Ukrainian drones”.

