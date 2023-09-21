Ukraine update: At the United Nations, Ukraine is everything, Russia is just Russia

DAILY KOS
Great speech by Zel.
Unfortunately the UN is dominated by “the global south”, which is code for putinoid shitholes.
Also the veiled criticism of Poland has had unfortunate repercussions, to put it mildly.
“We have to stand up to this naked aggression today and deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow. That’s why the United States, together with our allies and partners around the world, will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty, their territorial integrity, and their freedom.”
That’s not enough Joe. Situation is urgent. Where are the ATACMS?
The Republicans are less than a year away from nominating an actual or defacto Russian agent as their candidate. As soon as that happens, putler is in with a 50-50 chance of getting most or all of what he wants.
A big win for Ukraine before then would mitigate that risk.