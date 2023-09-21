There is a large-scale alarm in Ukraine: the Russians fired cruise missiles from the Tu-95MS

Katerina Chernovol08:11, 21.09.23

The alarm has been declared throughout Ukraine.

Strategic aviation took off from the Olenya airfield, located in the Murmansk region of Russia. There are 8 Tu-95MS aircraft in the sky . There is a threat of missile launches.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainians were urged not to ignore the air raid signal.

The Defense Forces of southern Ukraine clarified that there is a possibility of air-to-ground missile launches, approximately in 2 hours.

“The launches of attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type have not been recorded. There are no Caliber missile carriers at sea on combat duty. But their withdrawal from their base can happen extremely quickly if necessary,” the report says.

Updated 08:11: Currently, the cruise missile continues to move towards the Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Updated 08:04: “Kamyanets-Podolsky – take shelter,” – Armed Forces of Ukraine

Updated 07:44: The air force reports a cruise missile in the direction of the Vinnytsia region!

Updated 07:31: “Cherkasy – take shelter!” – Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Updated 07:28: “Kiev! A second strike is possible. Missile danger! Stay in shelters,” Klitschko.

The head of the OP Andrey Ermak also urged not to ignore the alarm.

Updated 07:20: The air raid warning has been announced again. A group of missiles from the Chernihiv region towards the Kyiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. Also a threat to the Kirovograd and Cherkasy regions.

Updated 06:44: The alarm is lifted by region.

Updated 06:39: An 18-year-old girl and a 9-year-old child (girl) were hospitalized in the Darnytskyi district. Their house is next to the infrastructure facility where the debris fell, Klitschko said.

Updated 06:36: “Explosions in the Drohobych region. Information about casualties and destruction is being clarified,” – Lviv Regional Police Department.

Updated 06:27: Explosions were heard in Rivne, light went out in part of the city, writes Suspilne.

Updated 06:25: Rescuers are extinguishing a fire in the Darnytskyi district, some are injured. There was no destruction or casualties in the Goloseevsky district, Mayor Klitschko said.

Updated 06:23: “Rivne – take shelter,” – PS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Updated 06:21: “In the Shevchenko district, rocket debris damaged a gas pipe. There is no fire. The gas service is on site. In the Darnytsky district there is destruction of non-residential buildings. So far there is no information about the victims,” Mayor Klitschko.

Updated 06:20: There are only six “arrivals” in Kharkov. According to preliminary information, all in the Slobodsky district of the city. Information about casualties and damage is being clarified, Mayor Terekhov said.

Updated 06:17: The threat is also for the Lviv and Khmelnytsky regions, the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces warned.

Updated 06:15: “An air raid alert continues in Kiev. As a result of air defense work to shoot down hostile targets, debris fell in the Goloseevsky and Darnytsky districts of the capital. All emergency services are on their way to the scene. Information about casualties and destruction is being clarified. Stay in shelters before the air raid clears alarm!” – Sergei Popko, head of the KGVA.

Updated 06:10: “An explosion in the Darnytsky district. All services are on the way. Also a call to the Goloseevsky district… In some microdistricts of the Svyatoshinsky district there is no light and water. Emergency services are working.”, – Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Updated 06:09: Threat to Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions, the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Updated 06:07: “Several explosions have already occurred in Kharkov. Information about the destruction and casualties is being clarified,” city mayor Igor Terekhov.

Updated 05:59: “Khmelnitsky region – missile movement in a westerly direction,” – Air Force.

Updated 05:56: Air defense is operating in Kiev, the Kiev City Military Administration reported.

Updated 05:52: A group of cruise missiles has changed course in the direction of the Kiev region! The second part is moving in a westerly direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Meanwhile, residents of Kyiv are urged to stay in shelters.

Updated 05:42: An air raid alert has been declared in Ternopil, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Transcarpathian and Lviv regions. Thus, alarm spread throughout Ukraine.

The head of the Lviv OVA, Maxim Kozitsky, reported the threat of a missile strike and urged not to ignore the alarm.

Updated 05:38: The Armed Forces of Ukraine warn of a threat to the Kirovograd, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions.

It is noted that cruise missiles are moving towards the Vinnytsia region.

Updated 05:27: Air defense is operating in the Cherkasy region, said the head of the air defense force, Igor Taburets.

The Air Force said that the third group of missiles currently poses a threat to the Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions.

Updated 05:16: The second group of missiles from the Chernihiv region – towards the Kiev region.

Residents of Cherkassy are urged to take shelter.

Updated 05:12: The first group of missiles is in the direction of the Cherkasy region.

“The danger has increased. Friends, there are a lot of missiles, let’s go to a safe place,” wrote the head of the Cherkasy OVA, Igor Taburets.

Updated 05:06: There are already three groups of enemy missiles in the airspace.

“The third group of missiles is moving from the east in a south-west direction,” the Air Force said.

Updated 05:01: As of this moment, there is a threat to the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warn.

Updated 04:55: An air raid alert has been declared in the Chernivtsi, Khmelnitsky, and Rivne regions.

Updated 04:52: The second group of missiles is moving towards the Sumy region.

Updated 04:45: A group of missiles is moving from the east in a south-west direction, the Air Force said. The course may change.

Meanwhile, an alarm has been declared in the Kherson, Nikolaev and Odessa regions.

Updated 04:26: An air raid alert was announced in Kiev, Cherkasy, Kirovograd, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kiev regions.

Previously, the invaders launched missiles of the X-101/555/55 type from the Tu-95, the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine said .

Updated 04:04: An air alert is being issued across Ukraine. As of this moment, the alarm was declared in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.

“Missile danger in areas where the alert has been declared! Threat of cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft. Do not ignore air raid signals! Head for shelter!” – the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned.

