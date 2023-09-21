The United States has decided not to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine for now: what is known

Kateryna Schwartz21:07, 21.09.23
1 min.16
It is reported that US President Joe Biden has not removed this request from Ukraine from the agenda in the future.
ATACMS long-range missiles are not included in the upcoming US aid package . The States have decided not to transfer them to Ukraine for now.
As US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, US President Joe Biden has not removed this request from Ukraine from the agenda in the future, reported The New York Post journalist Caitlin Doornbos.
“Biden decided not to grant Kyiv’s request for ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles during his meeting with Zelensky today,” her statement said.
China must be laughing at the cowardice coming out of the WH. They are not prepared to defeat an army that is being weakened on a daily basis. What chance have they got against a Chinese military with a population over 1 billion.
A baffling and tragic decision. The more they dither, the more lives are lost.
Storms are brilliant, but there are just not enough of them.
Another decision based on kindergarten logic, and not one that a real president would ever make.
Truthfully, is anyone surprised by this?