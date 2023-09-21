The United States has decided not to transfer ATACMS missiles to Ukraine for now: what is known

Kateryna Schwartz21:07, 21.09.23

It is reported that US President Joe Biden has not removed this request from Ukraine from the agenda in the future.

ATACMS long-range missiles are not included in the upcoming US aid package . The States have decided not to transfer them to Ukraine for now.

As US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, US President Joe Biden has not removed this request from Ukraine from the agenda in the future, reported The New York Post journalist Caitlin Doornbos.

“Biden decided not to grant Kyiv’s request for ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles during his meeting with Zelensky today,” her statement said.

