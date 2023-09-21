The 24th body of a draft dodger trying to get out of Ukraine was found on the border with the European Union  

The skeleton of a native of Zaporozhye, born in 1988, was discovered a few days ago in Romania, not far from the Ukrainian border near the Shibeni checkpoint in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The State Border Service reported that, judging by the condition of the corpse, as well as the fact that the man was dressed in warm clothes, he had lain there for quite a long time.

The remains were discovered by a tourist traveling through remote areas of the Romanian Carpathians.

The State Border Guard Service notes that this is the 24th known case of the death of Ukrainians of military age while attempting to illegally cross the state border. 23 previous ones died in Transcarpathia. 19 of them drowned in the Tisza River while trying to swim to Romania or Hungary.

The department added that a 32-year-old man was almost added to the list, who recently also tried to illegally cross the border in the area of ​​the Shebeni border checkpoint. He was exhausted and freezing, after which he called rescuers and asked to evacuate him from the forest.

