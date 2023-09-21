Relations between Ukraine and one of its most important allies; Poland, are at crisis point

Yesterday morning we were informed:
Poland might reduce assistance to Ukrainian refugees in 2024
https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/09/20/7420585/
Late yesterday we were informed:
Poland to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine over grain row
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66873495
But as recently as Tuesday we were informed:
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘must end, and not be converted into a frozen war,’ Polish president tells UN
https://www.polskieradio.pl/395/9766/Artykul/3245167,russias-invasion-of-ukraine-must-end-and-not-be-converted-into-a-frozen-war-polish-president-tells-un?fbclid=IwAR0KmEqK9XXeCilpBgewZkC19b9QNCDiewRCQL0Qkl7J2v87AfYavJ0SUEI_aem_Ab5aJD6GlZaz_7LPH0C4N2fOtdBMFCOnLsEvVxOsDUxzVkmTvR-0pGStqa47rOEzwEw
………………..
What can be done to repair this vital friendship?