Relations between Ukraine and one of its most important allies; Poland, are at crisis point

Yesterday morning we were informed:

Poland might reduce assistance to Ukrainian refugees in 2024

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/09/20/7420585/

Late yesterday we were informed:

Poland to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine over grain row

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66873495

But as recently as Tuesday we were informed:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘must end, and not be converted into a frozen war,’ Polish president tells UN

https://www.polskieradio.pl/395/9766/Artykul/3245167,russias-invasion-of-ukraine-must-end-and-not-be-converted-into-a-frozen-war-polish-president-tells-un?fbclid=IwAR0KmEqK9XXeCilpBgewZkC19b9QNCDiewRCQL0Qkl7J2v87AfYavJ0SUEI_aem_Ab5aJD6GlZaz_7LPH0C4N2fOtdBMFCOnLsEvVxOsDUxzVkmTvR-0pGStqa47rOEzwEw

………………..

What can be done to repair this vital friendship?

Like this: Like Loading...