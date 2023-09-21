News just in: Ukrainian armoured vehicles cross Russia’s main defensive line

Firefighters work at a site in a residential area, damaged during a Russian missile strike on Kyiv CREDIT: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

By Benedict Smith

Sept 21

Ukraine’s armoured vehicles appear to have punched through Russia’s main defensive line of mines, barriers and trenches on the southern front.

Footage suggests Marder and Stryker vehicles, both of which are used by the 82nd Air Assault Brigade, have pushed through the Surovikin Line west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia.

Infantry has already been used to clear trenches in the region, but the presence of Ukrainian armour suggests Kyiv has made it past anti-tank defences and is exploiting gaps in Russian lines.

Geolocated footage last month confirmed the 82nd Brigade infantry had breached the defences installed by Sergey Surovikin, the former commander of Russia’s invasion.

