Missile attack on Kyiv: capital authorities and OVA revealed the consequences (photo)

Currently, there are seven known casualties, three of whom were hospitalized.

This morning, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. In Kiev , falling debris from the downing of enemy missiles was recorded in four areas. In the Darnitsa region, invaders damaged a gas pipe.

“As a result of the downing of enemy missiles, debris fell in the Goloseevsky, Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Desnyansky districts. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a gas pipe was damaged, without first catching fire. In the Darnytskyi district, non-residential premises and parked cars were damaged by debris. There are fires, emergency services are working services. Information about casualties and destruction is being clarified!”, said the head of the KMVA, Sergei Popko, head of the KMVA.

As the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, noted on Telegram, there are now 7 victims in the Darnitsky district. Three of them, including a 9-year-old girl, were hospitalized. The rest received help on the spot.

He added that in the Svyatoshinsky district, where there were power outages as a result of the attack, power engineers restored power supply.

Now in the Darnitsky district, rescuers are putting out a fire at a service station. There are 2 cars on fire, and the windows of a two-story house nearby are broken. A vocational education institution was also damaged. No one was hurt among the students – they were in shelter.

“Another enemy missile attack on Kiev. Previously, approximately 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft fired cruise missiles of the X-101/555/55 type. More than 20 enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces and means,” Popko later added .

According to him, the capital has already crossed the mark of 1000 hours of alarm since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – this is about a month and a half of continuous alarm!

Night missile attack

As UNIAN reported, the Russian occupiers launched Kh-101/555/55 missiles from the Tu-95.

At about 5 a.m., air defense went off in the Cherkasy region, and an hour later – in Kyiv. A total of at least six “arrivals” were recorded in Kharkov. There were also explosions in Rivne and the Lviv region.

Around 7 am the lights went off.

