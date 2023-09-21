Kevin McCarthy denies Zelenskyy’s request to address Congress

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), has denied a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a joint session of Congress, NBC News reported on Sept. 21.

McCarthy said that Zelenskyy had requested to address a joint session, but Congress did not have time amid a stressful legislative week. Thus, a meeting was arranged for Zelenskyy with a bipartisan group of lawmakers. According to McCarthy, Congress had previously organized similar engagements for Italian and UK prime ministers during their visits.

A journalist from Punchbowl News later said that following a meeting with Zelenskyy, McCarthy was noncommittal about the Ukraine aid package proposed by the White House.

On Sept. 19, McCarthy did not specify whether he would approve additional funds to assist Ukraine during his meeting with Zelenskyy this week. He stated that he had “questions” for the Ukrainian president.

“Was Zelenskyy elected to Congress? Is he our president? I don’t have to promise him anything,” the speaker said at the time.

“I have a question for him. Where is the accountability regarding the funds we have spent? What is his plan for victory? I think these are the questions that the Americans also want to know.”

Previously, The New York Times reported that the Democrat Majority Leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, had organized a private session at the Capitol for Zelenskyy with participation of all 100 senators. Those members of the House of Representatives who wish to hear Zelenskyy’s point of view will need to meet him outside of Capitol Hill — at the National Archives.

Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States occurs amidst protests by dozens of Republicans against U.S. President Joe Biden’s request to allocate $24 billion for additional military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

