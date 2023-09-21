Hospitals in Mariupol stop admitting sick civilians

21.09.2023 13:18

In the temporarily occupied by Russian troops Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, hospitals have stopped accepting sick civilians because of the large number of wounded invaders.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reported.

“There are so many wounded Russians that hospitals in Mariupol have stopped accepting sick civilians. De facto, people are being ‘pumped’ with pills and painkillers and sent home. This is called undergoing treatment ‘in a calm atmosphere’,” informed Andriushchenko.

He noted that it is due to the ‘high qualification of medical personnel’ and the neglect of treatment of civilians that the mortality rate in Mariupol is not decreasing.

“Every week we lose 300 to 400 Mariupol residents due to such criminal policy,” added the mayor’s advisor.

As reported, an ophthalmologist in Mariupol deliberately handed over seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers to the Russians.

