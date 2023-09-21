September 21, 2023September 21, 2023 scradge1 Hannes Fassold’s Post Well said Mr Zelensky! https://www.linkedin.com/posts/hannes-fassold-0385977a_well-said-mr-zelensky-from-https-ugcPost-7110284467402907648-gWzc?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
A pessimistic comment from Chuck Nolan:
Listen and learn. Putin may use nuclear weapons in Europe, thinking the US will not risk US cities by striking back. France and the UK do not have enough warheads to take out Russian missile sites.
All putler’s power comes from his nukes, or rather the fear of western leaders that he may use them on their countries. Western air power would long ago have bombed putler out of Ukraine were it not for that fear.
Hence the half-assed support for Ukraine.