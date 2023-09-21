German Foreign Ministry opposes depriving Russia of UN Security Council veto

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has opposed Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal to reform the UN Security Council and in particular to deprive Russia of its veto, which is paralysing the organisation.

Source: European Pravda, citing an interview Baerbock gave to TV channel ARD

Details: Baerbock says Berlin “does not support” depriving Russia of its Security Council veto, “and I have clearly and repeatedly spoken about this to my Ukrainian interlocutors”.

“It is not the case that we support everything that comes from the government of Ukraine. This is also important for discussions in Germany,” Baerbock said.

She also expressed reservations about Zelenskyy’s proposal to give Germany a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

“We can’t say: Okay, just change the Security Council. That would be somewhat naive,” the German minister believes, recalling that there are a number of other countries that would be candidates for permanent Security Council membership.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/09/21/7420858/

Like this: Like Loading...