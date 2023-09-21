German Foreign Ministry opposes depriving Russia of UN Security Council veto

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has opposed Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal to reform the UN Security Council and in particular to deprive Russia of its veto, which is paralysing the organisation.
Source: European Pravda, citing an interview Baerbock gave to TV channel ARD
Details: Baerbock says Berlin “does not support” depriving Russia of its Security Council veto, “and I have clearly and repeatedly spoken about this to my Ukrainian interlocutors”.
“It is not the case that we support everything that comes from the government of Ukraine. This is also important for discussions in Germany,” Baerbock said.
She also expressed reservations about Zelenskyy’s proposal to give Germany a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.
“We can’t say: Okay, just change the Security Council. That would be somewhat naive,” the German minister believes, recalling that there are a number of other countries that would be candidates for permanent Security Council membership.
Just give me one good reason why russia shouldn’t be kicked out of the UNSC?
Thats all we needed to know, Communistka!
Now call me a traitor, reminding everybody that Ukraine will never liberate all occupied territories and get out of this without painful territorial and political concessions. Ukraine does not have the support she needs to achieve this goal. Obviously the West fears a ukrainian victory.
Not getting upvotes is flattery for myself and free speech. I will not shut my mouth until banned. 😎
I always thought that Baerbock was smarter than that. Not only is the Security Council an ineffective, useless, expensive entity, the entire UN is also. At least, there is not a single sensible reason to keep mafia land in the UNSC.