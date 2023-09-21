From the FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Tecla Squillaci

📌Principles of international law recognized in the Statute and judgment of the Nuremberg Tribunal (1950).



Adoption date: 710/1950



Text adopted by the United Nations International Law Commission and included in the Report of the Commission to the General Assembly on the work of the Second Session (1950) (Yearbook of the International Law Commission, 1950, vol. II). Principle VI



The following crimes are prosecutable as crimes under international law:



a) Crimes against peace:



i) Planning, preparing, waging or conducting a war of aggression or a war in violation of international treaties, agreements or guarantees;

ii) Participation in a concerted plan or conspiracy aimed at committing one of the acts mentioned in the previous point.



b) War crimes:

Violations of the laws and customs of war, which include, but are not limited to: voluntary murder, mistreatment or deportation to be forced into slave labor or for any other purpose of the civilian population of or in the occupied territories; voluntary murder or ill-treatment of prisoners of war, of people at sea, killing of hostages, plundering of public or private property, deliberate destruction of urban centres, cities and villages, or devastation not justified by military necessity.



📌 What is the world waiting for to kick terrorist Russia out of the UN Security Council? Isn’t that included in the statute? The statute changes when circumstances change. Neither terrorist Russia can continue to sit on the UN Security Council, nor can its “allies” or collaborators or weapons suppliers open up to the UN as Raisi (Iran) did yesterday.

Comment from John Newbery:

“Every box ticked.”

Another post from the same page:

Bill Stone:

Ukrainian forces are now inflicting major losses on the Russian units in the south on the offensive advances toward Melitopol. The Russians are trying to patch the holes in the south by shifting VDV forces from the north. Those units are already heavily damaged and not fully capable. In so doing, Russia is leaving more area around Bakhmut inadequately defended and vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks there. The Russians are playing a dangerous shell game with their forces and in the process further degrading the entire front. Anyone who says Ukraine is losing is either disinformed or lying.

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz:

“FROM THE ANALYST”

FRENCH MIRAGE-2000 FOR UKRAINE

Agreement for Ukraine to obtain Mirage-2000D ground attack versions has apparently been made.

France has been training Ukrainian pilots quietly for months.

The D version is specifically designed for ground strikes and they’re undergoing a mid-life upgrade to fully modernise them.

These are capable of launching a whole suite of ground attack systems including ScalpEG/Storm Shadow and Taurus, laser guided bombs and HARM type weapons.

Equipped with the latest NATO standard battlefield comms integration datalink, (LINK16), they can report battlefield operations back to commanders and be rapid updated on potential targets. These are also completely compatible with the F-16’s.

Mirage-2000D’s mid life refit includes major air to air upgrades. The D was a variant developed from the 2000N tactical nuclear delivery variant.

How long? Who knows? For Ukraine it can’t be sooner enough!

Vive La France 🇫🇷 et Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦

Ukraine is getting closer and closer to obtaining French Mirage 2000D:

