An enemy communications center was destroyed in Yelenovka, Donetsk region: what is known (photo)

Lesya Leshchenko19:28, 21.09.23

Now the enemy has problems with mobile communications and the Internet.

In the temporarily occupied Yelenovka, Donetsk region, a communication center of the Russian invaders has been neutralized, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Pyotr Andryushchenko reported on Telegram.

“Wonderful. In Yelenovka near Donetsk, a communications center has been neutralized. Including mobile communications of the occupiers. Now the mobile Internet for the occupiers has become “very bad,” he said. According to Andryushchenko, this will not allow the enemy to adjust along the front line.

Let us remind you that it was in this occupied village that Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal were taken to the colony in May 2022. On the night of July 29, an explosion occurred in the colony, as a result of which the building where Ukrainian prisoners of war were kept was destroyed . Immediately after the explosion, Russia accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of shelling the colony. According to the Russian side, more than 50 Ukrainian defenders were killed. Ukrainian security forces called the explosion in Yelenovka a Russian terrorist attack. The Ukrainian side has not received official answers from Russia regarding the lists of those killed and wounded as a result of the terrorist attack.

