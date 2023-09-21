A large-scale fire occurred near Moscow: what is burning (video)

Larisa Kozovaya16:38, 21.09.23

According to some reports, we are talking about drone production facilities.

A large-scale fire occurred in the Russian Moscow region – warehouses of the retail chain of supermarkets “Vkusvill” and construction stores are burning in Shcherbinka, reports the Astra resource .

The event was recorded by road users. In particular, a video made by one of the drivers passing by was made public. Corresponding photos are also circulated on social networks. They show thick black smoke rising above the building where, apparently, these warehouses are located.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the aggressor state assures that the fire broke out in an unfinished shopping center on the Simferopol highway, where tires and cardboard are allegedly burning, and the fire area is 500 square meters. meters. On social networks, eyewitnesses report that the fire is very large-scale.

At the same time, reports appeared on social networks that, in fact, drone production facilities are located in this building. This opinion was expressed, in particular, by Ukrainian volunteer Sergei Sternenko .

