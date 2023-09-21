A country like a gas station without gasoline: Russia has banned the export of fuel due to shortages and high prices

09.21.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On September 21, the Russian government introduced “temporary restrictions” on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel from the country. It turned out that these restrictions are a complete ban on the export of fuel to all countries of the world, with the exception of territories occupied by Russia and its closest partners. The duration of the restrictions is not specified.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the aggressor country. At the same time, the authorities assured the Russians that the restrictions were being introduced temporarily and with the aim of stabilizing “domestic prices that increased during the harvesting campaign.”

The export ban does not apply only to fuel intended for the EAEU countries (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan), occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the Spitsbergen archipelago. The latter is officially the territory of Norway, but there is a special status there, according to which the Russian Federation is engaged in mining.

Russia will also continue to supply fuel “to support the activities of military units.” It is not reported which particular formations are meant, but it is obvious that we are talking in particular about supplies to the front in Ukraine.

The decision of the Russian government was a forced step. The fact is that wholesale and retail prices for gasoline in the Russian Federation are breaking records, and in some regions there is even a fuel shortage. By the way, after the export ban, wholesale prices began to decline, but retail prices remained record high.

In Russia, which is one of the largest producers of petroleum products in the world (for which it received the nickname “gas station country”), problems with fuel are officially explained by “high demand due to the agricultural harvesting campaign” and the “tourist season.” However, in fact, one of the key reasons for the rise in prices was the war against Ukraine, as well as the collapse of the ruble and the rise in world prices.

In addition, in August the Russian Federation frankly lacked transport capacity. The railway to the south was especially heavily overloaded (considering the direction, this may be directly related to the war in Ukraine and the fact that the military occupied the capacity).

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the world’s oil refineries also do not have time to produce enough diesel fuel. This provokes a new round of inflation, depriving the country of fuel for industry and transport. Diesel costs are rising around the world.

