Zelenskyy calls on Trump to show his peace plan on ending war

On Wednesday, 20 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on former US President Donald Trump to share his peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Wolf Blitzer from CNN after the speech at the UN General Assembly

Details: But the president cautioned that any peace plan that includes Kyiv giving up the territory is unacceptable.

Quote from Zelenskyy: “So (if) the idea is how to take the part of our territory and to give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, that is not the peace formula.”

Background:

Earlier, Trump dodged the question whether he wants Ukraine to win and refused to call Putin a war criminal.

He also claimed that the US supplied Ukraine with too many weapons.

In addition, Trump “liked” the praise he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding his intentions to regulate the Russian war in Ukraine.

