Zelenskyy calls on Trump to show his peace plan on ending war

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2023, 05:17
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY IN AN INTERVIEW. PHOTO: CNN
On Wednesday, 20 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on former US President Donald Trump to share his peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine.
Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Wolf Blitzer from CNN after the speech at the UN General Assembly
Details: But the president cautioned that any peace plan that includes Kyiv giving up the territory is unacceptable.
Quote from Zelenskyy: “So (if) the idea is how to take the part of our territory and to give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, that is not the peace formula.”
Background:
- Earlier, Trump dodged the question whether he wants Ukraine to win and refused to call Putin a war criminal.
- He also claimed that the US supplied Ukraine with too many weapons.
- In addition, Trump “liked” the praise he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding his intentions to regulate the Russian war in Ukraine.
CNN article with video clip:
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/09/19/politics/zelensky-ukraine-russia-congress-trump-cnntv/index.html
One comment
Zel was pushed into making this answer. There is no point in letting a kremlin asset have your actual opinion.
In any case, he knows the answer, because Trumpkov has already given it:
To George Stepanopoulus in 2016: “Crimea is Russian.”
In Feb 2022 when putler unleashed genocide, he very disturbingly praised a savage attack on an innocent nation to the roof.
Trump, his asshole sons and his wing of the GOP oppose all aid to Ukraine.
Trump has already stated that his “solution” requires the gifting of land to putler.
Trump does not believe that putler is a war criminal.
Trump has never been to Kyiv and never will. He despises Ukraine; proof of which can be found in books by John Bolton and Kurt Volker. He believes Ukraine is a “corrupt country”, yet has never levelled that accusation at putlerstan.
Trump believes that he is “the apple of his eye” (referring to putler).
In a sign of pure delusion he has stated that Ukraine is also “the apple of his eye.”
As John Bolton says, Trump has very firm opinions on things he knows nothing about.