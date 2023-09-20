Zelensky says Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children is genocide

19.09.2023 22:49

The mass abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children by Russian aggressors in the temporarily occupied territories is clearly a genocide.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his remarks at the general debate of the UN General Assembly session, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Unfortunately, various terrorist groups abduct children to put pressure on their families and societies,” he said.

Zelensky noted that never before, the mass kidnapping and deportation would become a part of the government policy.

He also said that the Ukrainian side knows the names of tens of thousands of children and has evidence on “hundreds of thousands of others kidnapped by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine and later deported.”

The head of state recalled that the International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant for Putin for this crime.

“We are trying to get children back home but time goes by. What will happen to them? Those children in Russia are taught to hate Ukraine, and all ties with their families are broken… This is clearly a genocide,” Zelensky said.

