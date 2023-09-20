Unknown saboteurs blow up two aircraft and helicopter in Moscow Oblast – Defence Intelligence

20 SEPTEMBER 2023
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that two Russian aircraft and a helicopter were damaged at the Chkalovsky airbase in Moscow Oblast on 18 September.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Quote: “A group of the Investigative Committee of Russia is investigating a sabotage operation which resulted in two aircraft and a helicopter being damaged on 18 September 2023.
The incident caused major hysteria in the top military command: government planes, the so-called ‘judgement day planes’ and special aircraft (reconnaissance aircraft) are stationed at this airbase.”
Details: According to Ukrainian intelligence, unknown individuals planted explosives at a thoroughly guarded airbase and blew up an AN-148 and an IL-20 aircraft (both belong to the 354 special purpose air regiment), as well as a MI-28H helicopter which was actively involved in shooting down drones above Moscow Oblast before.
TWO RUSSIAN AIRCRAFT AND A HELICOPTER DAMAGED AT THE CHKALOVSKY AIRBASE. PHOTO: DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE
Quote: “The damage caused to the planes makes their rapid restoration improbable. A tail part of the helicopter was damaged by the explosion. Another AN-148 parked close to other ones was slightly damaged.”
Quote: “The damage caused to the planes makes their rapid restoration improbable. A tail part of the helicopter was damaged by the explosion. Another AN-148 parked close to other ones was slightly damaged.”
SABOTAGE AT THE AIRBASE IN MOSCOW OBLAST. PHOTO: DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE
Details: Punitive bodies of Russia are looking for the saboteurs and trying to prevent the spreading of information about the incident to local media.
For reference: AN-148 is a passenger aircraft, and IL-20 is an electronic reconnaissance and electromagnetic warfare aircraft, created on the basis of the IL-18 and equipped with a side-viewing radar, an infrared scanner, and other sensors.
Previously: A Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Voronezh Oblast in Russia on the morning of 20 September.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
4 comments
Good job, “unknown saboteurs”!
“Punitive bodies of Russia are looking for the saboteurs and trying to prevent the spreading of information about the incident to local media.”
Preventing the information from leaking won’t make these planes fly again, or stop the saboteurs from blowing up more.
But, it makes it easier to brainwash the population.
Strange, very strange