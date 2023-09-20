Ukrainian Forces Take Control Of Important Highway Near Bakhmut

September 20, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The liberation of the settlements of Kleshcheevka and Andreevka in the Bakhmut direction, as well as the consolidation of the conquered lines, opens up certain prospects for further advancement for the Defense Forces.

The head of the press service of the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilya Yevlash, told Channel 24, noting that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have a new bridgehead, which will provide the opportunity to continue to recapture Ukrainian territories from the enemy.



The occupiers found themselves in uncomfortable positions

At the same time, on this section of the front, there are commanding heights that provide the opportunity for our defenders to “see” further and inflict the most accurate defeats on the invaders who find themselves in positions that are inconvenient for them.

Also, the Gorlovka-Bakhmut highway is already under our fire control. This artery was constantly and quite effectively used by the Russians to supply their group in Bakhmut, emphasized the head of the press service of the Eastern group.

Now the route is located from the contact line at a distance of approximately 3 kilometers, which is within the reach of Ukrainian artillery, mortars and other weapons. This will make it impossible or seriously complicate the supply and use of this route by the enemy.

However, the invaders still have other routes in the Eastern and Northern directions, along which they can continue to strengthen their troops in Bakhmut.

“However, further advancement of the Russians will lead to even greater problems for them and the adoption of the necessary critical decisions,” Yevlash noted.

Artillery works more efficiently

Now, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue successful military operations in the Bakhmut direction. And this has a positive effect on the efficiency of Ukrainian artillery.

“The deeper the Defense Forces advance, the further our cannon and rocket artillery, as well as high-precision weapons, can reach. This allows us to destroy more warehouses, control posts, communications and other necessary equipment that the Russians use against us in the fight,” emphasized the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, the enemy is characterized by high resilience and “snarls”, and therefore battles in this sector of the front are very difficult. However, the Ukrainian heroic warriors, who at the cost of their lives seek our victory, prove that for a Ukrainian soldier, it makes no difference who to defeat – either an Akhmatovite, or a Wagnerian, or anyone else.

“The occupiers will hold on to Bakhmut until the last man, because for them this is a very important strategic point. However, the further course of action will depend on a number of factors,” noted Ilya Yevlash.

What’s happening in the Bakhmut direction

Since September 15, Ukrainian forces have deoccupied the villages of Kleshcheevka and Andreevka, which are located about 8 kilometers south of Bakhmut. This allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to advance to the T 05-13 highway, which is the main supply route for the Russians to Bakhmut from the south.

However, according to British intelligence, the occupiers continue to control the railway track, which runs along the embankment between Kleshcheevka and the T 05-13 road. And this railway creates an obstacle that is easy to defend.

In addition, intelligence believes that the redeployment of Russian airborne forces from Bakhmut to the Zaporozhye direction may have weakened the defense of the invaders near the city.

