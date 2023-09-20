They Were Killed by Russia.

Mykhailo Skliar

Senior Software Engineer at Kfzteile24 GmbH

Kherson region ❗️ Russian military shot dead the Saksagansky couple – 26-year-old Anastasia and her 34-year-old husband Valery. This was reported by the Center for Journalistic Investigations.

On September 16, Russian troops abducted the couple from their own home in the village of Mali Kopani, located in temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Relatives claim that the reason for their death was their refusal to accept Russian passports and cooperate with the occupiers.

The first to report Anastasia’s death on her Facebook page was her colleague Antonina Pshenichna: “On September 15, 2023, soldiers of the Russian Federation took the young couple Valery and Anastasia Saksagansky from their home in the village of Mali Kopani. Unfortunately, they were ruthlessly killed. Their two-year-old daughter Margarita was left an orphan. On behalf of the staff of the Kherson City Perinatal Center, I express my condolences to the family and to everyone who knew this couple. Personally, I would like to add that Nastya was a ray of sunshine in our team, always cheerful and full of life. May you rest in peace, and may you find the Kingdom of Heaven.”

As woman told journalists from CJR: “All their relatives and acquaintances who remained in the village went to cooperate. But they didn’t want to, and they were killed for it. Anastasia’s body was found near the road the day after the abduction, and the man’s body was found somewhere in the plantation.”

Information about the murder of the Saksagansky couple was also confirmed by CJR sources in the Holoprystanska City Council.

All the details of this terrible crime can be found here:

We do not know how many of our people the Russians have killed and tortured in the occupied territories. Each story of such a crime is an unspeakable pain from realising the atrocities happening there.

