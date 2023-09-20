The Russian representative threw a tantrum over Zelensky’s speech at the UN Security Council

Yury Kobzar20:19, 20.09.23

Vasily Nebenzya turned red with rage because the Ukrainian president received the privilege of speaking first.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, tried to prevent the Ukrainian president from speaking during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

As evidenced by the broadcast from the hall , the Russian threw a real hysteria. He appealed to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who was chairing the meeting, but did not listen to his arguments and interrupted the Albanian’s words four times.

“We want to ask on what basis you propose to give the President of Ukraine the floor before the speeches of members of the Security Council, who are also represented here at the level of heads of state and government,” the representative of the aggressor country was indignant.

In particular, Nebenzya was irritated by the fact that Zelensky was given the privilege of being the first to make his speech – before the rest of the participants. At the same time, the Russian diplomat threatened that Albania risks tarnishing its reputation by giving Zelensky the right to speak ahead of others.

To this, the Prime Minister of Albania replied that the speech of the Ukrainian President at the beginning of the meeting was not the personal whim of the chairman, but an agreed decision of all participants of the Security Council. At the same time, Edi Rama could not resist teasing the angry Putinist.

“This is not a special operation, but a continuation of a good tradition and practice. Let you (Russia – UNIAN) stop the war, and Mr. Zelensky will not speak out,” said the Albanian representative.

The dispute continued for a short time, after which UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke, and after him Zelensky.

