The Japanese Prime Minister told the UN Security Council about the horrors he experienced in Ukraine

Fumio Kishida came to Ukraine in March, presumably, he was shown Bucha and other Russian crime scenes.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told members of the UN Security Council about the terrible feelings he experienced during his visit to war-torn Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting of the Security Council , he announced an “unprecedented crisis” in the international order based on the rule of law. According to Kishida, he “will never forget the terrible feelings” he experienced while visiting Ukraine.

Kishida noted that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has heightened concerns about the reign of lawlessness around the world. The Japanese politician also confirmed that Tokyo has “resolve” to support Ukraine.

“We must not allow the creation of a second or third Ukraine,” he said, apparently alluding to the division of Korea.

Kishida also said that Russia’s “abuse of veto power” to obstruct Security Council decisions “cannot be accepted by the international community.”

Kisida’s visit to Ukraine

The current Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, came to Ukraine at the end of March this year. As with other visits of foreign government leaders, this one was also kept secret until they arrived in Ukraine.

The details of the visit program were not particularly disclosed. It is known that the Japanese prime minister met with Vladimir Zelensky and paid tribute to the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. Typically, foreign leaders visiting Kiev also visit Bucha or other towns and villages around the capital that were damaged during the Russian invasion. Whether this was the case with Kishida was not reported.

