A Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Voronezh Oblast in Russia on the morning of 20 September.

Source: Russian propagandistic media outlets RIA Novosti and TASS with reference to Russia’s Defence Ministry

Details: Reportedly, the crew of two people managed to catapult and was evacuated from the site of the attack.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/09/20/7420606/

