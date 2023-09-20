Russia’s losses in Zaporozhye have increased significantly, Putin’s troops have big problems: ISW explained what is happening.

20.09.2023

In the Zaporozhye region, Russian losses have increased significantly in recent days. The military of the aggressor country is likely faced with a shortage of combat-ready units that could be transferred to the specified section of the front.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported this in a report on September 19. Analysts noted that the Russian Armed Forces tried to carry out counterattacks on the southern sector of the front in the Rabotino area , which exhausted them.

In particular, the 7th Guards Mountain Rifle Division and the 76th Guards Division of the Russian Airborne Forces tried to recapture the positions. “These operations likely weakened these airborne forces,” the report said.

Experts also said: Russian Storm-Z units are often ineffective in combat and are likely to provide only minor assistance to the Russian defense in Zaporozhye.

ISW added that on September 19, the defenders of Ukraine carried out offensive operations in the west of the Zaporozhye region and advanced forward. This is proven by georeferenced footage, which shows that the Defense Forces have advanced west of the village of Verbovoye.

At the same time, analysts believe that further east, near the border of Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions, Ukrainian forces also carried out an offensive, but failed to advance on September 19.

