Russian peacekeepers died in Nagorno-Karabakh. Their car came under fire

17:33, 20 September 2023

RIA

In Nagorno-Karabakh on September 20, a car carrying Russian soldiers came under fire and they were killed. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense,

The incident occurred “during the return of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from an observation post in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Dzhanyatag,” the department noted.

The shelling was carried out from small arms. It is unknown who led it. The department also did not specify how many military personnel were in the car.

“Russian and Azerbaijani representatives of the investigative authorities are working on the spot to clarify all the circumstances of the incident,” the Ministry of Defense noted.

MEDUZA 2023

