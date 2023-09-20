Poland no longer supplies weapons to Ukraine, – Morawiecki

Katerina Chernovol23:26, 20.09.23

At the same time, he stressed that Poland does not intend to interfere with the work of the logistics hub near Rzeszow, through which military support is provided to Ukraine.

Poland currently does not supply Ukraine with any weapons. This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki .

“Ukraine is defending itself from a brutal attack by Russia, and I understand this situation, but, as I said, we will defend our country. We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland,” he said in an interview with Polsat TV .

