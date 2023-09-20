Poland announced the abolition of assistance to Ukrainian refugees from 2024

Benefits and payments to Ukrainian refugees in Poland may be canceled as early as 2024.

According to Bloomberg , this is due to the upcoming elections there in October.

The support for Ukrainians, which includes the removal of residency and work permit requirements, free access to schools, health care and family benefits, will not be extended next year, government spokesman Petr Mueller said.

“These rules will simply cease to apply next year,” Mueller said. “I think the rules will not be significantly expanded.”

According to Deputy Minister of Family and Social Policy Anna Schmidt, even before May, Poland had spent about $550 million to help Ukrainian families.

It is likely to heighten tensions after Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party extended a ban on grain imports from Ukraine, defying a European Union decision to end the embargo, as it seeks to win support from Polish farmers ahead of the Oct. 15 vote.

