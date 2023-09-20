“Moscow is weaponising everything from food, to energy, to children”

Robin E Horsfall

Military Veterans Campaigner

Sept 20

One must admire President Zelensky of Ukraine for travelling to New York and facing down his opponents with his passionate speech to the United Nations General Assembly yesterday.

He said, ‘Moscow is weaponizing everything from food, to energy, to children, in its war against his country. The 20th Century taught the world to restrain from the use of the weapons of mass destruction, not to deploy, not to proliferate, not threaten with, and not to test, but to promote complete nuclear disarmament. Frankly, this is a good strategy, but it should not be the only strategy to protect the world from the final war.’

Zelensky told how Kyiv surrendered its nuclear arsenal at the end of the Cold War in return for Western security guarantees and stated;

‘But world leaders then decided Russia should become a keeper of such power. History shows it was Russia who needed nuclear disarmament the most back in the 1990s and Russia needs it now. Terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons, no right! The Kremlin’s militarisation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in eastern Ukraine has turned the energy plant into a dirty bomb. While Russia is pushing the world to final war, Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after Russian aggression, no-one in the world will dare to attack any nation. Weaponization must be restrained, war crimes must be punished, deported people must come back home and the occupier must return to their own land.’

This last sentence was clear statement of what is required from Russia to end the war they started. Go Home!

With Russia currently holding the Presidency of the Security Council the UN appears ridiculous but that ridiculousness must be a grinding embarrassment when Putin cannot attend in person for fear of arrest on an international warrant. Zelensky’s presence emphasises this.

In the Security Council Chair we see Lavrov the liar, representing Putin the petulant, but on the world stage, Zelensky holds the audience. He is the epitome of reason, moral right and eloquence.

Slava Ukraini!

Who Dares Shares

Robin Horsfall

Like this: Like Loading...