In the morning, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol

The strike was carried out on a point located near Verkhnesadovoy.

In the morning, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a successful strike on the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevatsopol. The Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“On the morning of September 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a successful strike on the command post of the occupying Black Sea Fleet near Verkhnesadovoy near temporarily occupied Sevastopol,” notes StratCom.

Explosions in Crimea – what is known

As UNIAN reported, in the first half of the day on September 20, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea . Local Telegram channels reported about smoke in the city of Inkerman, noting that the main oil depot of the Russian Black Sea Fleet with millions of tons of fuel is located there.

At the same time, propaganda channels reported explosions in Sevastopol, namely in the Belbek area, where the airfield is located. Black smoke was also reported between the North side of Sevastopol and Inkerman.

Subsequently, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andrei Yusov, confirmed the Ukrainian missile attack on the locations of Russian equipment in the occupied Crimea. According to him, a set of measures by the Ukrainian security and defense forces continues and strikes against enemy targets in Crimea have taken place. He noted that the details will subsequently be made public by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A possible target of today’s missile strike in the village of Verkhnesadovoye near Sevastopol could be the underground command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The Storm Shadow missiles that probably carried out the attack are capable of this, writes the Ukrainian portal Defense Express.

