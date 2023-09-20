Despite backing Armenia for decades in its dispute with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia has now officially recognized the breakaway region as Azerbaijani territory, according to reports in Russian state media on Sept. 20.

“The actions that Azerbaijan’s military is taking now are occurring in the country’s own territory,” said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Pskov, in an interview with RIA Novosti.

His comments come after Azeribajan launched a campaign to force the surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh on Sept. 19.

Peskov also refuted accusations that so-called Russian “peacekeepers” in the area stood by and did nothing after Azerbaijan started hostilities yesterday.

Peskov claims that the Kremlin continues to be in contact with Yerevan and Baku, as well as representatives of the unrecognized republic.

Armenia, which exercised a considerable degree of control over Nagorno-Karabakh (known as the Republic of Artsakh in Armenia), has accused Azerbaijan of armed aggression and launching an ethnic cleansing campaign.

Protestors have taken to the streets in Yerevan, calling on the authorities to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the Armenian authorities, more than 30 people were killed and more than 200 were injured as a result of shelling in the region.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/kremlin-recognizes-nagorno-karabakh-as-azerbaijani-territory-says-peskov-50354916.html

