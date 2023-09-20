Important details of the attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol have emerged: it is known that they destroyed

Antonina Dolomanzhi21:46, 20.09.23

This was a joint special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Navy.

A Ukrainian missile attack on a Russian military base near the village of Verkhnesadovoe, near occupied Sevastopol, was successful – the missiles hit the target and destroyed the facility. This was a joint special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a source in the SBU told UNIAN.

Russian generals designated this base as their reserve command post so that they would not be reached at their main location.

According to our interlocutor, the strike was carried out after the SBU verified data on the presence of enemy fleet commanders on the territory of this military unit.

“Now not only the enemy’s manpower has been affected, but also the expensive military systems that were located at this base. The “bavona season” in Crimea will continue,” the SBU promised.

