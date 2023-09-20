Howard G. Buffett Explains Why Ukraine Needs to Win ‘Decisively’

Businessman and philanthropist Howard G. Buffett is in Kyiv, working with his foundation to help Ukraine’s humanitarian and agricultural sectors.

Speaking to Kyiv Post, Buffett said seeing Ukrainian farmers who were “helping feed the world” but now need food distribution centres themselves because of Russia’s full-scale invasion, is “the most ironic thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life.”

He added: “And it’s just wrong.”

Buffet also said Ukraine needs “decisively” win the war, not just for its own benefit but for that of the entire world, particularly back in his home country where he says people “are getting distracted.”

“The outcome of what happens in Ukraine is going to have a huge impact on the United States for decades.”

https://www.kyivpost.com/videos/21830

